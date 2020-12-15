Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelly Clarkson and More To Bring Holiday Cheer To Hospitals With Exclusive Virtual Concert

Musicians On Call and Citi are bringing award-winning, multi-platinum artists together for Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi, a virtual concert for patients, families and frontline caregivers. This one-of-a-kind festive concert experience features holiday messages from iconic artists including Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Billie Eilish and more and uplifting performances by music favorites like Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban, HAIM, JP Saxe and Pentatonix.

MOC will share the concert with their extensive network of hospitals around the country and they have also teamed up with the American Hospital Association to provide access to 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. It will be available on-demand for patients to view throughout the month of December.

"It's difficult for patients and caregivers to be in hospitals and away from their loved ones during the holiday season. And with the growing restrictions from the pandemic, this year will be the hardest of all. They will have to be without the traditional programs and support from family and friends that bring moments of joy to a tough situation," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "For that reason, we wanted to give them an extra special gift to show them they are not alone and make them smile for the holidays. We believe these messages of hope and festive songs from the biggest names in music will lift their spirits all season long."

Citi continues its long-standing relationship with Musicians On Call as the presenting sponsor of the concert. Additional sponsors include Amazon Music, Dollar General, American Hospital Association, Catherine Cate Sullivan, Brendan and Jean Black, Tina Pray, SoundExchange and Loeb & Loeb.

"We are deeply moved to support Musicians On Call for this performance, in a year where the healing power of music is greatly needed across the country," said Carla Hassan, CMO of Citi. "I have seen firsthand how Musicians On Call performances can mean the world to patients and families alike. We hope that the songs provide an endless source of holiday warmth for all those who watch."

Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi is shared with healthcare facilities through Musicians On Call's Virtual Bedside Performance Program. The program utilizes video conferencing and livestream technology to bring remote, live music performances from Volunteer Musicians and artist supporters directly to pediatric and adult patients, caregivers and Veterans through intimate one-on-one performances and hospital-wide concerts. This year, nearly 100,000 people have experienced music through the Virtual Bedside Performance Program.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC's Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 875,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

To learn more about Musicians On Call's virtual programs, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.