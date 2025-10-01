Disney's FREAKIER FRIDAY Sets Digital Release for October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freakier Friday, Disney's sequel to the 2003 fan-favorite film, will arrive October 7 on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 11.

The release includes new bonus and behind-the-scenes material with the cast and filmmakers, including deleted scenes, featurettes, musical moments, and more. Take a look below at the full lineup.

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured the identity crisis, which caused the duo to switch bodies. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers (Once Upon a Mattress). The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Harmon, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper.

The original movie is a body-swap comedy that became a Disney staple in the mid-2000s upon its release. That itself was a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring a young Jodie Foster. The story also later became a stage musical featuring music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, which was adapted for television in 2018.

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Trevor's New Song Extended Dance Lesson Anna Cancels Wedding Pickleball Team Announcements Beta Girl Backs Up Lily Intensity Of The V's

Blake Doesn't Like What She Hears Malibu Eric Reads Tess's Books School Pickup

– Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Featurettes: Making Things Freakier – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.

Where Were You When... – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.

– Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic. Flashback Friday – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.

– This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel. "Baby" Lyric Music Video – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.