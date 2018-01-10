Nominations were announced for The Costume Designers Guild's 20th annual CDG Awards, which recognize excellence in film, TV and shortform costume design. The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at The Beverly HIlton on February 2nd.

Commented Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local 892, "I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards. As we commemorate the 20th year of the CDGA, we are so proud of the legacy costume designers have created for the film and television industry. We look forward to celebrating the art of costume design and our honorees at our awards gala."

Among the film's which were nominated this year were Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and the musical drama THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman and featuring original songs by Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. On the TV side, ABC's ONCE UPON A TIME and GAME OF THRONES were among the series recognized.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out - Nadine Haders

I, Tonya - Jennifer Johnson

Kingsman: The Golden Circle - Arianne Phillips

Lady Bird - April Napier

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Melissa Toth Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk - Jeffrey Kurland

Murder on the Orient Express - Alexandra Byrne

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

The Greatest Showman - Ellen Mirojnick

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran

Blade Runner 2049 - Renée April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Michael Kaplan

Thor: Ragnarok - Mayes C. Rubeo

Wonder Woman - Lindy Hemming Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult - Sarah Evelyn Bram

Big Little Lies - Alix Friedberg

Grace and Frankie - Allyson B. Fanger

The Handmaid's Tale - Ane Crabtree

The Young Pope - Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli Excellence in Period Television

The Crown - Jane Petrie

Feud: Bette and Joan - Lou Eyrich

GLOW - Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Donna Zakowska

Stranger Things - Kim Wilcox Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister - Maja Meschede

Game of Thrones - Michele Clapton

Once Upon a Time - Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

Sleepy Hollow - Mairi Chisholm

Star Trek: Discovery - Gersha Phillips Excellence in Short Form Design

Assassin's Creed: "I Am", Commercial - Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", Music Video - Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", Music Video - B. ?kerlund

Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film - Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma", Music Video - Kim Bowen

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

