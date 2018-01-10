Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out - Nadine Haders
I, Tonya - Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle - Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird - April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Melissa Toth
Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk - Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express - Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman - Ellen Mirojnick
The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 - Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok - Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman - Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult - Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies - Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie - Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid's Tale - Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope - Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown - Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan - Lou Eyrich
GLOW - Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things - Kim Wilcox
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister - Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones - Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time - Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow - Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery - Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Short Form Design
Assassin's Creed: "I Am", Commercial - Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", Music Video - Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", Music Video - B. ?kerlund
Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film - Mindy Le Brock
P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma", Music Video - Kim Bowen