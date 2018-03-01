Disney Pushes Live-Action MULAN Release Date to Spring 2020

According to a report from Deadline, the Disney Company has pushed the highly-anticipated live-action remake of Mulan from its originally announced release date of November 2018 to March 2020.

In addition, the company has pushed the Anna Kendrick Christmas comedy, Nicole, from its current lineup, and has announced dates for several forthcoming Marvel and Disney projects, including a live-action film based on Winnie the Pooh's Christopher Robin, which is slated for release August 2018.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as MULAN in the studio's upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic.

The film is being directed by Niki Caro, with Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner producing, and Bill Kong executive producing. Additional announcements regarding Mulan will be made in the coming weeks.

The original animated film featured the songs 'Reflection' and 'I'll Make a Man Out of You'. The movie premiered in theaters in 1998 and featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong. Critically acclaimed, the movie grossed $304 million worldwide. It went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. In 2005, the studio released a direct-to-DVD sequel, Mulan II.

Related Articles