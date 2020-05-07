Disney On Broadway to Host MARY POPPINS Dance Workshop on Instagram Live
Tune in on Monday for an active dance workshop inspired by the hit Broadway Musical Mary Poppins!
The class will be led by Disney Teaching Artist, Lauren ChapmanBroadway's original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown, will make a special guest appearance.
The class will go live on Monday, May 11th at 3pm EST at the Disney on Broadway Instagram. (@disneyonbroadway).
The stage version of Mary Poppins is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original beloved Walt Disney film, The show opened at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on November 16, 2006 and ran through March 3, 2013.
The show continues to be a smash hit around the world since its opening in London 15 years ago and made its supercalifragilisticexpialidocious return to the West End in 2019.
