Disney At Work On Second Sequel To THE PRINCESS DIARIES

A new sequel for the hit book series-turned-film, The Princess Diaries, is in the works at Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Debra Martin Chase, the producer behind the first two films in the franchise, will return for the film which will feature a screenplay by Aadrita Mukerji.

The franchise's original star, Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway, does not currently have a deal to return for the latest installment, which sources say would be a continuation of the story, rather than a reboot.

Hathaway has previously expressed support for a revival of the franchise.

The 2001 film The Princess Diaries, based on Meg Cabot's YA book series of the same name, follows Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen whose world is turned upside down when she learns that she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. The film made a star of Hathaway, who shared top billing with icon of stage and screen, Julie Andrews.

Mia's story continued in the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which followed the young royal as she navigated her new responsibilities and the pressure to marry.