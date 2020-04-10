Disney+ At Work On ROBIN HOOD Remake

Robin Hood is the latest in a long line of Disney classics headed for a remake.

Carlos Lopez Estrada is attached to direct a script written by Kari Granlund, who penned the recent Disney+ remake of Lady and the Tramp.

In the animated classic, Robin Hood gets a musical retelling by anthropomorphic animals.

It is said that the remake will follow the lead of other animal-centric Disney classics like The Jungle Book and The Lion King which were told through a combination of live action and CGI.

The film is a cult favorite among Disney fans and is best known for the classic songs, "Oo De Lally" and the Oscar-nominated tune, "Love."

Image courtesy of Disney.





