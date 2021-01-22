Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Holds Virtual Open Call
The film is looking for its 13-year-old leading characters.
Calling all kids! Casting is underway for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' film adaptation of Tim Federle's children's book Better Nate Than Ever. The film will be written and directed by Federle.
The open casting call is seeking to fill the roles of 13-year-olds Nate Foster and Libby Moss. Rehearsals begin this spring and online submissions are due by February 5.
Click here to submit today!
In the film, 13 year old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves. However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn....
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a medley...
Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part ...
VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. ...
Social Roundup: Theatre Fans Turn Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Look Into Hilarious Memes
Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into iconic pictu...