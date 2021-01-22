Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Holds Virtual Open Call

Calling all kids! Casting is underway for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' film adaptation of Tim Federle's children's book Better Nate Than Ever. The film will be written and directed by Federle.

The open casting call is seeking to fill the roles of 13-year-olds Nate Foster and Libby Moss. Rehearsals begin this spring and online submissions are due by February 5.

Click here to submit today!

In the film, 13 year old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves. However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn....