Discounted Tickets Available for Opening Night of THE VALKYRIES at LadyFest

In The Valkyries (by Jessica Owens) the tenuous strands of connection between three women in an all-female doomsday cult start to unravel-revealing how women deal with trauma, what lengths they are willing to go to, what traumas they're willing to inflict on others, and what portion of their own autonomy they are willing to give up, to feel they've regained some semblance of power.

Written by Jessica Owens

Directed by Blayze Teicher

Scenic & Light Design by Kailey B. Hays-Lenihan

Sound Design by Carsen Joenk

CAST:

Alex Beechko as Drew

Amy Berryman* as Hilda

Allison Haglund as Gunne

Ashley Marie Ortiz* as She



Stage Managed by Patricia Garvey*

*Actors Appear Courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

