Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show Comes to Niagara Bar
Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show features a diverse cast performing secrets anonymously provided by the audience. The secrets range from the mundane to the juicy and provide an unpredictable element to not only the audience but also the cast.
The next show is Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at Niagara Bar - Doors at 7:00 pm, Show at 7:30 pm.
This is one of the only improv comedy groups in New York that perform both short and long form improvisations and one of the longest-running indie improv shows in NYC.
Tickets are $8 online or $12 at the door. They can purchased HERE.
