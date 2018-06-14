Did You Know? Fun Facts About Best Musical Winner, THE BAND'S VISIT!

The Band's Visit was the big winner at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night. Not only did the show sweep the ceremony with ten wins, but it found a place in history with some of Broadway's most awarded musicals. Did you know...

Following the ten Tony Award sweep on Sunday night, The Band's Visit is now tied in 3rd place for most Tony Awards for a show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11) and tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot.

The Band's Visit also won the big 6 categories (Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Book and Best Score), something only 3 other shows have accomplished in 72 years (Sweeney Todd, Hairspray and South Pacific).

THE BAND'S VISIT has won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Original Score (David Yazbek), Book (Itamar Moses), Lead Actress (Katrina Lenk), Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada), Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi) and Director (David Cromer); the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIT has broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.



THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner David Cromer.



After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing, and laughter can connect us all.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You