Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full Cast and Creative Announced For Block, Klena & Cravalho Led SUNSET BOULEVARD

Full Cast and Creative Announced For Block, Klena & Cravalho Led SUNSET BOULEVARD

Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1–8, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the complete cast and creative team joining Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award®-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory in 1950s Hollywood.

Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Into the Woods) stars as former silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond. Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) is Joe Gillis, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise, The Little Mermaid Live!) is Betty Schaefer, and internationally-renowned Grammy Award® winning baritone Nathan Gunn is Max von Mayerling.

They are joined by Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Artie Green, Kevin Pariseau (My Fair Lady, Ink) as Sheldrake, Tyley Ross (Finding Neverland, Miss Saigon) as Manfred, and Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages) as Cecil B. DeMille. The Ensemble will include David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Kristin Yancy.

Sunset Boulevard will feature scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (BCS: Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose, and Next to Normal) costume design by Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Allegiance), lighting design by Cory Pattak (BCS: Guys and Dolls, Next to Normal, Footloose, In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man), sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher (BCS: Guys and Dolls), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson (Wicked, Rock of Ages, The King and I).

As previously announced, this new production from the Kennedy Center's critically acclaimed Broadway Center Stage series will be directed by Sammi Cannold (Evita at New York City Center, Ragtime on Ellis Island), with choreography by Emily Maltby (For You Paige: A TikTok Musical, Evita at New York City Center) and music direction by Ben Cohn (Dear Evan Hansen). Tyrone L. Robinson (the Kennedy Center's Show Way) will be the Associate Director, Emily Stillings will be the Associate Choreographer, and Garret Healey will be the Associate Musical Director. The lush score will be performed onstage by the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra. The Broadway Center Stage series is conceived by Artistic Director Jeffrey Finn, Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater.

Broadway Center Stage: Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1-8, 2023. Tickets are currently available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.




Related Stories
KISS ME KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month Photo
KISS ME KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month
BroadwayHD will be bringing the 1999 revival of Cole Porter’s masterpiece to their platform for its exclusive worldwide release on January 15, 2023.
Lillias White, Alex Newell & Sidney DuPont to Perform at TCG Gala Photo
Lillias White, Alex Newell & Sidney DuPont to Perform at TCG Gala
Lillias White, Alex Newell and Sidney DuPont will perform at 2023 TCG Gala: Our Stories, which will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Edison Ballroom.
Full Cast Announced for BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company Photo
Full Cast Announced for BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company
Classic Stage Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for black odyssey written by Marcus Gardley and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. See performances dates, how to purchase tickets and more!
THE COLLABORATION Extends Through Early February Photo
THE COLLABORATION Extends Through Early February
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a final extension for the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This SpringPETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
January 5, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next WeekSonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next Week
January 5, 2023

Disney’s hit musical Aladdin will welcome Sonya Balsara to the company as Jasmine beginning Thursday, January 19. Aladdin marks Balsara’s Broadway debut, though she played the role on Broadway for several weeks last fall. 
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
January 5, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/5/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!
January 5, 2023

Top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!
Harvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre ClubHarvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

La MaMa ETC has announced a $250,000 matching grant from the actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, one of La MaMa's most beloved and iconic artists, to help complete the renovation and historic restoration of La MaMa's landmark building at 74 East 4th Street.  The gift was announced by Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director.  
share