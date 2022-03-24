Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Ann Harada & More Join Encores! INTO THE WOODS

New York City Center today announced additional casting for the third and final production of the 2022 Encores! season, Into the Woods (May 4 -15). Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two‐week run is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

The beloved, Tony‐honored Encores! series has celebrated the tradition of American musical theater with semi‐staged productions of rarely seen musicals for nearly three decades. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, Encores! returns with a broader embrace to this mission built on three expressions of musical theater revivals: unearthing hidden gems, reclaiming a work for contemporary times through an artist's personal lens, and celebrating a classic musical that connects us across generations. Encores! Into the Woods represents this third tenet and ushers in a new annual tradition at City Center celebrating iconic musicals.

Joining the cast are Denée Benton (Cinderella), in place of Ashley Park who was previously announced in the role; Gavin Creel (Wolf/Cinderella's Prince); Annie Golden (Cinderella's Mother, Grandmother, Giant's wife); Ann Harada (Jack's Mother); Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Lucinda); Brooke Ishibashi (Florinda); Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White); David Patrick Kelly (Narrator, Mysterious Man); Lauren Mitchell (Cinderella's Stepmother); and David Turner (Steward). Rounding out the star‐studded company are previously announced cast members Sara Bareilles (Baker's Wife), Christian Borle (Baker), Jordan Donica (Rapunzel's Prince), Heather Headley (Witch), Julia Lester (Little Red Riding Hood), and Cole Thompson (Jack). A large‐scale, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students rounds out the ensemble for a finale that highlights the many ways theater connects us across time.

Encores! single tickets are on sale now and start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

The Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods on May 4 at 6pm honors New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler for her 19 years of extraordinary service. Shuler will be stepping down following the 2021 - 2022 Season. Funds raised at the Spring Gala allow City Center to build upon her legacy of artistic excellence while upholding its founding mission to provide access to the best in the performing arts for all New Yorkers. For additional details, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

New York City Center is committed to following the latest health and safety protocols. For the latest information on updated health, safety, and ticket policies, visit NYCityCenter.org/PlanYourVisit.