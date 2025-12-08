December Performances Announced At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will present a range of holiday performances this December at The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters.

The programs will include modern compositions, interpretations of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and concerts featuring Renaissance and contemporary vocal music.

ETHEL: SEASONS NOW

Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m. — The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

The string quartet Ethel Will appear at The Met with Seasons Now, a program that pairs the ensemble’s arrangements of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons with new compositions by Ching-chu Hu, Layale Chaker, Leilehua Lanzilotti, and Daniel Bernard Roumain. ETHEL has been described as “vital and brilliant” by The New Yorker.

SKYLARK: ILLUMINATIONS

Monday, December 15 at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. — Romanesque Hall, The Met Cloisters

The Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark will offer an intimate concert tracing 800 years of music, from medieval chant to contemporary works. Featured composers will include Britten, MacMillan, and Shaw.

JACK QUARTET: MODERN/MEDIEVAL

Sunday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. — Romanesque Hall, The Met Cloisters

JACK Quartet will begin its 2025–26 Met residency with a program exploring medieval influences within modern chamber repertoire. Recognized by The New York Times as today’s “leading new-music foursome,” the ensemble will perform works inspired by early musical experimentation, joined by additional New York–based artists.

THE CLARION CHOIR

Saturday, December 20 at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. — Romanesque Hall, The Met Cloisters

The Clarion Choir will return to The Met Cloisters with a seasonal program spanning Renaissance motets and recent choral settings. The program will feature works by Poulenc, Sweelinck, Victoria, Davis, Dawson, Tavener, Weir, and others. These performances are sold out; press tickets remain available.