Dawn Derow to Join AMANDA RECKONWITH: IN RESIDENTIAL CARE at Pangea This Month

Amanda Reckonwith performs in concert with special guest stars each month at PANGEA, razzle-dazzling with high comedy ... and even higher notes!

Amanda reckons with Dawn! AMANDA RECKONWITH: IN RESIDENTIAL CARE, will be presented Saturday, May 20 at PANGEA, 178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets), $30 online tickets. ($35 at the door, if available. (Cash at the door); $20 food/beverage minimum per person (credit cards accepted)
7pm (Dinner seating 6:15pm) Reservation link: www.pangeanyc.com or call 212-995-0900

An international sensation and Broadway legend in her own mind, Amanda Reckonwith performs in concert with special guest stars each month at PANGEA, razzle-dazzling with high comedy ... and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to marry, and marry, and marry. After a period of personal seclusion, reflection, (and possible incarceration), Amanda returns to stage, ready once again to take the musical world by storm, or force if needed! JOIN her as she regales, assails, and decimates some of Broadway's greatest hits. It's an evening you're not likely to forget... try as you might.

The May installment of AMANDA RECKONWITH: IN RESIDENTIAL CARE features the award-winning singer Dawn Derow and is directed by David Sabella.




