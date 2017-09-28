Dawn Cantwell to Join Rachel Tucker in Concert at 54 Below

Just announced, Rachel Tucker, who is bringing her solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below this week, will be joined by special guest artist Dawn Cantwell (who played opposite Rachel in WICKED as Nessarose) for her final two performances on September 29 and 30 at 7pm.

Following a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Rachel Tucker makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with her hit cabaret show, transferring to New York after two sell-out London runs and UK Tour.

Rachel has just finished reprising her role as Elphaba in London's West End, as part of the show's West End 10th Anniversary cast, having also previously played the role to great acclaim in London for three years, where she holds the title of longest consecutive running Elphaba and won the 2011 WhatsOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role. Rachel made her Broadway debut in late 2014 in Sting's musical The Last Ship, creating the role of Meg Dawson.

Rachel Tucker: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below will be directed by Guy Retallack, who directed both of Rachel's previously successful one-woman shows in London, and is brought to you by Fane Productions in partnership with Parallel Productions. For tickets, visit 54below.com/events/rachel-tucker.

Below, get ready for the concert with exclusive footage featuring Rachel singing "Waving Through a Window" from DEAR EVAN HANSEN and "She Used to Be Mine" from WAITRESS!

