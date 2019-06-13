David Yazbek and Etai Benson Come to Feinstein's/54 Below

David Yazbek will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 1 with special guest Etai Benson, known for portraying Papi in the original Broadway cast of The Band's Visit! Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.

Don't miss this chance to see the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winning composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme" strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and Etai Benson for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!

Cover charges begin at $55 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/Yazbek. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





