David Rasche and Mare Winningham Complete the Cast of CULT OF LOVE at Second Stage

David Rasche (Succession, VEEP) and Emmy Award winner, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country, Georgia) will play Bill and Ginny Dahl, the parents of the fractured family at the heart of Emmy Award nominee Leslye Headland’s CULT OF LOVE at Second Stage Theater. Directed by Obie Award-winner Trip Cullman, the New York Premiere production of CULT OF LOVE will begin previews on November 20th and will officially open on December 12th at the Helen Hayes Theater. This production will mark Ms. Headland’s Broadway debut.



Mr. Rasche and Ms. Winningham join the previously announced Molly Bernard (TV Land’s “Younger”), Roberta Colindrez (Broadway’s Fun Home, 2ST’s Mala Hierba), Barbie Ferreira (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Rebecca Henderson (“Star Wars: Acolyte”), Christopher Lowell (Netflix’s “Glow,” Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”), Zachary Quinto (Broadway’s The Boys in the Band and The Glass Menagerie), Christopher Sears (Off-Broadway’s The Harvest and Gently Down the Stream), and Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award nominee Shailene Woodley (The Divergent Series, Ferrari, HBO’s “Big Little Lies”), who will be making her Broadway debut. They will also be joined by understudies Peter Bradbury, Billy Cohen, Vero Maynez, Rachel Prather, and Luisa Sermol.



most recently portrayed the bigwig media executive, Karl Muller, on HBO's multi-award-winning series, “Succession.” Up next, Rasche will be seen in FX's “Dying for Sex”" opposite Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. His Broadway credits include: David Mamet's Speed-The-Plow, Lunch Hour, with Gilda Radner and directed by Mike Nichols, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning, The Shadow Box. Off-Broadway credits include: Little Miss Sunshine, directed and written by James Lapine, Chekhov's The Seagull at CSC for which he earned the Richard Seff Award from Actors' Equity, David Mamet's Edmond (Atlantic Theater Company), and Last Dance by Marsha Norman, with JoBeth Williams (Manhattan Theater Club).



He began his career on the mainstage at Chicago's famed cabaret theater, The Second City.



His TV credits include recurring roles on two HBO series: "VEEP" with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and "Bored to Death" with Ted Danson, and the title role in the series, "Sledge Hammer!” His films include: About My Father (with Robert DeNiro and Sebastian Maniscalco), In The Loop (Armando Iannucci), Burn after Reading (Coen Brothers), Men In Black III (Sonnenfeld), Flags of Our Fathers (Clint Eastwood), United 93 (Paul Greengrass), The Sentinel (with Michael Douglas and Kim Basinger), An Innocent Man (Peter Yates), The Divine Secrets of the Yaya Sisterhood (with Sandra Bullock), That Old Feeling (with Bette Midler, dir. Carl Reiner), Delirious (with John Candy), and Manhattan (Woody Allen).

Mare Winningham’s career has encompassed a range of performances on stage, television, and film. She won her first Emmy Award for her role in “Amber Waves.” She went on to earn her second Emmy Award for her work in John Frankenheimer’s “George Wallace,” as well as Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. She has received an additional six Emmy nominations for her performances in “The Boys Next Door,” “Hatfields & McCoys,” and “Mildred Pierce.” She was seen on television most recently in the limited series “Dopesick,” earning her sixth Emmy nomination. Her other high profile television movie and series credits include “The Thornbirds,” “ER,” “The Affair,” “The Outsider,” and multiple seasons of “American Horror Story.” Her range of film credits include performances in St. Elmo’s Fire, Wyatt Earp, The War, Turner & Hooch, Philomena, Dark Waters, All MY Puny Sorrows, and most recently, Rob Peace. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in Miracle Mile, and for her work in Georgia, she received an Academy Award nomination, SAG nomination, and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her off-Broadway appearances include 10 Million Miles, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Award, in addition to Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and Tribes, for which she received a Lucille Lortel nomination. She made her Broadway debut in a revival of Picnic and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Casa Valentina. For creating her role in the original off-Broadway production of the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination; when the show subsequently transferred to Broadway, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. Winningham is also a recording artist and has appeared in concert performance venues in New York, where she resides.



ABOUT CULT OF LOVE

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?



Emmy Award nominee Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” “Russian Doll”) has written an equally heartwarming and heartbreaking new play about the things that bind families together... or tear them apart.



CULT OF LOVE will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. The Music Supervisor is Jacinth Greywoode. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.



CULT OF LOVE had its World Premiere at IAMA in January 2018.

