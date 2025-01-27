Video: Zachary Quinto Talks Playing the Banjo in CULT OF LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, Zachary Quinto joined Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about the new Broadway play Cult of Love, which follows the Dahl family as they come home for the holiday. Over the course of the show, the audience gets to know the Dahl's and watches as things become less than harmonious.

"It's a drama with comedic and musical elements," Quinto explained during the interview. "It comes at the experience of family from a lot of different angles." He also highlighted the significance of doing the show about Christmas during the holiday season. "Leading up to the holidays, people were anticipating the trauma that they were gonna go through and then after the holidays they were coming to the theater to process the trauma that they had just gone through."

Quinto explained that he learned to play the banjo as a hobby but is now utilizing these skills onstage for the show. "Here I am over ten years later playing the banjo and singing on Broadway. It was a pretty surreal moment." Watch the conversation now!

Quinto is currently appearing in Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, which is playing at the Helen Hayes Theater. The play is directed by Trip Cullman and stars Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.