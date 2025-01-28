Video: Shailene Woodley Likes to Know Who is in the CULT OF LOVE Audience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shailene Woodley recently made her Broadway debut with the play Cult of Love, which is playing at the Helen Hayes Theater until February 2. On a visit to The Tonight Show, the Big Little Lies star says her Broadway turn still hasn't set in.

"The whole thing has been so extraordinary. I feel like I still pinch myself every day," shared Woodley. On the subject of celerity attendees, she explained to Jimmy Fallon that enjoys knowing if there are any celebrities in the audience, despite her initial reservations.

"There's a sheet where you can sign in all of your guests who are coming backstage afterwards...And I remember opening it one day and seeing some names that I recognized and the panic set in! [But] as an actor there is a little bit of an exhibitionist in you that does want to perform a certain way knowing someone else is in the audience. You kind of direct a little bit of that energy for them specifically."

Woodley went on to discuss acting for 28 years, the actor who plays her son in Big Little Lies and not knowing when Big Little Lies Season 3 will come to fruition. Watch the full conversation here.

Woodley is now appearing in the new play, Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love at the Helen Hayes Theater. The play is directed by Trip Cullman and also stars Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.