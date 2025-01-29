CULT OF LOVE Screen Adaptation In the Works From Playwright Leslye Headland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright Leslye Headland makes her Broadway debut this season with Cult of Love, directed by Trip Cullman and presented by Second Stage Theatre. In a new interview with Variety, the playwright has revealed that the work is headed for a big screen adaptation.

She told the publication that she is currently at work adapting the play and that cinematographer Chris Teague has seen the production as part of their prep.

She said, "We’ve talked a lot about visuals rather than how to textually adapt it. The music would be interesting, too. Diegetic music like ours is always really cool to execute."

She continued, "This is a nice, big ensemble where everybody gets their knife in. Seeing something like that in the world where people can experience it for more than an 11-week run would be fantastic."

About CULT OF LOVE

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

Before Broadway, the family dramedy premiered at the IAMA Theatre in Los Angeles as part of their 10th Anniversary season in 2018. It went on to play at the Williamstown Theatre Festival as an audio production, which was presented by Audible.