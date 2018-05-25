David Mamet's Weinstein Play Eyes London Bow and John Malkovich as its Lead

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, David Mamet has written a play about the sexual assault scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. The play is titled "Bitter Wheat," which the playwright reveal to the Chicago Tribune in February.

Now, more details are emerging about the play and its potential upcoming production.

According to the New York Post, the plan is to open the new play in London. Mamet may be hesitant to bring another run to Broadway after issues with his most recent play "China Doll," which starred Al Pacino. However, a Broadway bow could be considered if the play does well in London.

John Malkovich is in talks to star as the Weinstein character in Bitter Wheat. Malkovich has not been on a Broadway stage since "Burn This" in 1987.

Read more on NYPost.com.

Mamet is no stranger to the topic of sexual harassment allegations in his work. In his 1992 play Oleanna, a student accuses her professor of misconduct. He has also written about Hollywood multiple times. His 2000 film State and Main followed a movie crew shooting on location in Vermont. Mamet's 1988 play Speed-the-Plow was also about a film business and centered on a desperate movie producer.

Mamet won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for his screenplays for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). He first gained critical acclaim for a trio of off-Broadway plays in 1976, The Duck Variations, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, and American Buffalo. His play Race opened on Broadway on December 6, 2009, and his play The Penitent previewed off-Broadway on February 8, 2017.

