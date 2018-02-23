David Mamet Has Written a Harvey Weinstein Play

It has been revealed in a new interview with the Chicago Tribune that playwright David Mamet has written a play about Harvey Weinstein. Mamet reveals that his producer said "Why don't you write a play about Harvey Weinstein?" So he did.

The play, titled Bitter Wheat, has no production details planned as of now.

Mamet is no stranger to the topic of sexual harassment allegations in his work. In his 1992 play Oleanna, a student accuses her professor of misconduct. He has also written about Hollywood multiple times. His 2000 film State and Main followed a movie crew shooting on location in Vermont. Mamet's 1988 play Speed-the-Plow was also about a film business and centered on a desperate movie producer.

Read more here.

Mamet won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for his screenplays for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). He first gained critical acclaim for a trio of off-Broadway plays in 1976, The Duck Variations, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, and American Buffalo. His play Race opened on Broadway on December 6, 2009, and his play The Penitent previewed off-Broadway on February 8, 2017.

Related Articles