David Geffen School of Drama at Yale to Present 2023 Design Showcase in New York City

The Design Showcase will introduce scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers from the class of 2023 on May 18 and 19.

May. 01, 2023  
David Geffen School of Drama at Yale will present its Design Showcase in New York City. The Design Showcase will introduce scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers from the class of 2023 on May 18 and 19 at The Public Theater Studios (440 Lafayette Street).

The Design Program, encompassing scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection design, is co-chaired by Riccardo Hernández and Toni-Leslie James. The program's faculty includes Arin Arbus, Michael Backhaus, Joshua Benghiat, David Biedny, Oana Botez, Shawn Boyle, David Budries, Elizabeth Sesha Coleman, Ronald Daniel, Marcelo Dietrich, Alan C. Edwards, Justin Ellington, JJJJJerome Ellis, Maruti Evans, Marjorie Folkman, Billy Gerard Frank, Jane Greenwood, Wendall K. Harrington, Konrad Kaczmarek, Shieva Khalily, Daniel Kluger, Nick Lloyd, Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Elaine McCarthy, James Monaco, Tatiana Pandiani, Sadah Espii Proctor, Joshua Quinn, Manuel Barenboim Segal, Zahida Sherman, Ilona Somogyi, Stephen Strawbridge, Mikaal Sulaiman, Matthew Suttor, Emily Tappan, Jennifer Tipton, Ru-Jun Wang, Clarissa Wylie-Youngberg, and Michael Yeargan.

The 2023 Class of Designers includes Kyle J. Artone, Travis Chinick, Emmie Finckel, Marcelo Martínez García, Aidan Griffiths, KIMKIM (Juhee Kim), 邱嘉皓 Jiahao (Neil) Qiu, Cat Raynor, Evdoxia Ragkou, Hannah Tran, Miguel Urbino, and Graham Zellers. More information about the designers can be found at drama.yale.edu/designshowcase.

On Thursday, May 18, the showcase will be open 11AM-1PM and 2-5PM.

On Friday, May 20, the showcase will be open 11AM-1PM and 2PM-5PM.

Reservations are required and can be made by sending an email to Kate Baker, Senior Administrative Assistant for the Design Program, at kate.begley@yale.edu. All visitors must be vaccinated and be able to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.





