Daveed Diggs Among the Voice Cast for Netflix's GREEN EGGS AND HAM Animated Series

Netflix has announced THE VOICE cast for "Green Eggs and Ham," based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. The upcoming animated series follows opposites "Guy" and "Sam" as they venture out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far off zoo. Along the way they learn to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.

Adam Devine will voice Sam I Am, a wildlife rescuer who specializes in saving rare animals and savoring every bite of Green Eggs & Ham. Michael Douglas will voice Guy Am I, an amateur inventor turned professional paint-watcher looking for a warm bowl of oat mush, peace and quiet. Ilana Glazer is Eb, a curious, fun seeking girl who just wants to keep a dangerous wild animal as a pet. Diane Keaton is Michellee, EB's overprotective mother who'd rather stay home and count beans than ever risk any fun.

Keegan-Michael Key is the show's narrator, the rhyming guide on the road to Meepville. Eddie Izzard voices Snerz, the tiny, evil overlord of the biggest company in all of Seussdom with a passion for collecting rare, illegal ANIMALS. Jeffrey Wright is McWinkle, a professional bad guy on one last job. Jillian Bell is Gluntz, a professional bad guy on her very first job. John Turturro voices Goat, the biggest, baddest goat this side of Meepville. Tracy Morgan voices Fox, a FOX torn by his love for a chicken and her tasty green eggs. Daveed Diggs is Mouse, a revolutionary at heart, this vermin longs for freedom and cheese.

The series is created by Jared Stern with executive producers Ellen Degeneres, Jared Stern, Sam Register, and Mike Karz (Gulfstream TV), and David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman. Warner Bros. Animation produces the series, which is debuting this fall on Netflix.

Watch the teaser below!

The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Plains, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.



Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.



A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.



Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe... despite her mother's fears that it will eat off her face (it won't). Michellee's walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.



Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who's out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.

