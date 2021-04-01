Dave Malloy, Joe Iconis and More to Take Part in Daytime Pop Up Performances at the Guggenheim Museum
Programming will feature performances from Brandon Collwes, Limón Dance Company, New York City Ballet and more.
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has announced Daytime Pop Up Performances from April 2-19, 2021, at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128. The performances, available with purchase of a museum timed ticket, will feature performances for all to enjoy, from violinist Jennifer Koh to drag opera performer Jasmine Rice LaBeija, musicians from The Juilliard School and CalArts, theatre favorites Dave Malloy and Joe Iconis, to dance performances including Brandon Collwes (Merce Cunningham), Limón Dance Company, Mark Morris Dance Group, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and Paul Taylor Dance Company. Visitors are invited to experience all of the exhibitions on view at the museum.
The Guggenheim is open Thursdays through Mondays from 11am to 6pm. Pay What You Wish hours are Saturdays from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Timed tickets are required and available at guggenheim.org/tickets. Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for students and seniors (65+), and free for members and children under 12. Explore the Guggenheim with the free Digital Guide, a part of the Bloomberg Connects app. Find it in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store.
The Guggenheim is implementing health and safety measures in consideration of visitors and employees and in compliance with New York State and City guidelines. Face masks will be mandatory inside the museum for anyone over the age of two. New requirements should be reviewed in advance of a visit; they are posted on COVID-19 Safety Measures: What to Expect When Visiting.
Jasmine Rice LaBeija
Friday, April 2, 12:40pm-1:10pm
Opera
Coleman Itzkoff, cello, The Juilliard School
Saturday, April 3, 12:40pm-1:10pm
Jennifer Koh, violin
Sunday, April 4, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Works & Process Virtual Commission: A Dust in Time by Huang Ruo
Stella Chen, violin and Matthew Lipman, viola, The Juilliard School
Monday, April 5, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Dave Malloy
Thursday, April 8, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Broadway composer/pianist/performer
Joe Iconis
Friday, April 9, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Broadway writer/pianist/performer
Ochion Jewell, saxophone, Cat Toren, piano, CalArts Alumnx
Saturday, April 10, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Amino Belyamini, piano, Ochion Jewell, Saxophone, Sam Minaie, bass, CalArts Alumnx
Sunday, April 11, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Brandon Collwes (works by Merce Cunningham)
Monday, April 12, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Brandon Collwes, former dancer with the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, will perform excerpts from Cunningham's Un jour ou deux, Ocean, eyeSpace, and Nearly Ninety.
Limón Dance Company
Thursday, April 15, 1:15pm-1:45pm
José Limón's The Exiles (1950), a duet inspired by John Milton's poem "Paradise Lost," set to music by Arnold Schoenberg
Mark Morris Dance Group
Friday, April 16, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Words for six dancers
New York City Ballet
Saturday, April 17, 1:15pm-1:45pm
After the Rain Pas de Deux, Miriam Miller, Preston Chamblee; The Runaway (Excerpt), Jonathan Fahoury; with Nancy McDill, NYCB Solo Pianist and Kurt Nikkanen, NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster
Martha Graham Dance Company
Sunday, April 18, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Three modernist solos and a duet.
Paul Taylor Dance Company
Monday, April 19, 1:15pm-1:45pm
Excerpts from Aureole and Esplanade
These Daytime Pop Up Performances are in addition to the previously announced evening Works & Process Bubble Performances in the Rotunda.
March 31: Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney ToPanga Washington
April 4: The American Opera Company featuring Anthony Roth Costanzo
April 11: Trapped by Tatiana Desardouin, performed by Passion Fruit Dance Company
April 18: Dance Heginbotham
May 4: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, performed by Les Ballet Afrik
May 19: The Jazz Continuum with LaTasha Barnes
June 1: Unveiling by Sonya Tayeh, with music by Moses Sumney
June 2: UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's club legends
June 20: Rose: You Are What You Eat by John Jarboe of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret
Photo credit: Diego Quintanar