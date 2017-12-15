Darren Criss Brings 'Life in Songwriting' to the Stage in Los Angeles Tonight

Just announced, Broadway & TV star and singer-songwriter Darren Criss will perform in a special concert at The Globe Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles tonight, December 15, 2017.

Criss Tweeted today that the concert will "take you through my life in songwriting and performing." He added, "Get ready for new songs, old songs, and of course, versions of songs you know but have never heard. It's gonna be totally awesome."

Pre-sale begins next Tuesday, November 28th, at 10 a.m. PT. Sign-up here to get the code. You can also text "Darren" to +1 646-480-6997 to get a reminder when the pre-sale begins.

Criss will soon appear in THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, the next installment of FX's award-winning original series, which premieres January 17th. The film stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss (GLEE, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) in the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

