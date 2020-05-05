Darren Criss Played His Guitar and Sang 'Singing In The Rain' on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Monday night (8pm) with the cast of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, Holland Taylor and Samara Weaving.
Seth began the conversation asking Holland how she "got the gig."
Holland responded, "I got the gig because Ryan Murphy called me up and said I'm writing a part for you and I said 'yea yea yea.' He said 'no really I am and you have to play it. She has moxie and she's wonderful.' You're gonna do anything Ryan Murphy asks you to do. I trusted him...and I worked closely with Joe Mantello who is an old friend so it was sort of a meta experience because we're both seasoned professionals in Hollywood playing seasoned professionals in Hollywood. It was a lot of fun."
Later, Darren talked about how nervous he was during Laura's audition. "I had never done a screen test before and it was tough because they send these three girls in who were way nicer to each other than they needed to have been. Compliments to Laura and the other two girls. It's cutthroat. You're in a camera test and Ryan Murphy's in there and they have to make nice and make conversation and I'm sitting there like nervous for them. I was really nerve wrecked. It was a really crazy experience."
James asked, "Darren, you already had the role right? Darren responded, "Yes I did and I realize that's an absurd thing to say but it's true...I didn't want to be responsible for them not feeling good about their thing."
Jeremy then shared how he booked his role. "It was the Sunday, a week before the Tonys, my agents had sent me this appointment again this mysterious Ryan Murphy project. There's no script. There's nothing but it says aspiring attractive screenwriter. Dummy sides so we're digging into nothing. I went on camera for this mysterious Ryan Murphy project and the next day got a call that we got this job. Again celebrating but not knowing what I got. Sunday the Tonys I met with Ryan and he talked about it and told me what the project was. At the time Darren Criss and David were attached to it but he was like 'don't say anything.' So here I am at the Tonys that Sunday, Darren sitting two rows behind me. He's also reading out the featured actor in a musical [category]."
Darren Criss pulled out his guitar and sang "Singing in the Rain."
Click HERE to watch the full episode
The next show will air today (2pm) featuring guest host Andréa Burns with Mandy Gonzalez.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
