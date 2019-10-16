Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lea DeLaria, And More Star In THE HORROR OF DOLORES ROACH Podcast Season 2

The full second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach is officially available for streaming today!

Featuring Daphne Rubin Vega, Donnell Rawlings, Amy Ryan, Lea DeLaria, Everett Quinton, Dascha Polanco, Josh Hamilton, Ilana Levine and Alfredo Narciso, the second season focuses on the infamous Dolores Roach, who has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she's not alone underground, and her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of those known as the Mole People, whose space she's invaded.

Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again - until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands. The Horror of Dolores Roach is written and directed by Aaron Mark.

Recently acquired by horror powerhouse Blumhouse Television to develop into a scripted TV series, The Horror of Dolores Roach is a fresh take on the Sweeney Todd story and grapples with topics like gentrification, lust, love, cannibalism and more.





