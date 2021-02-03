Daphne Maxwell Reid Will Guest On New Talk Show TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Everyone remembers Daphne Maxwell Reid as an iconic TV mom of the 1990s from her three seasons as Aunt Vivian on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Breaking new barriers is nothing new to Reid, who decades ago became the first African-American homecoming queen at Northwestern University and shortly thereafter one of the first African-American women to appear on the cover of Glamour Magazine.

Tawkin' With the Roses, the new weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), will welcome Reid as the guest for the premiere episode of the show on Wednesday, Feb. 10th.

The episode will be available online that day starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 am PT at https://www.stephensmiller.com/tawkin-with-the-roses, on Youtube, and is shared across social media including Facebook and Instagram. Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Daphne Maxwell Reid couldn't have been more excited when the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunited 30 years later for an unscripted reunion special that aired on HBO Max this past Thanksgiving. She also starred in "The Business of Christmas," which aired on BET+ on December 3rd. These days Reid is a Renaissance woman, respected artist and designer and education activist. Working from her home in Virginia, and still happily married to pioneering television actor/producer/writer/director Tim Reid ("WKRP in Cincinnati," "Frank's Place," "Sister, Sister"), she is living proof that a passion for creativity and a dedication to hard work can ensure a lifetime's worth of success.

Many fans of her modeling and acting career probably don't know that Reid is a lifelong shutterbug, a hobby passed down by her father that has now become a focal point of her career. With five books and 5 annual calendars already published, Reid specializes in fine art photography that features doors and doorways from around the world, including Cuba, Venice, France, China, Germany and Belgium. Now she's added to her publishing resume with her first cookbook, "Grace + Soul & Motherwit," which offers her favorite recipes spiced with personal memories and reflections from her life and travels.

Reid has also been a seamstress for much of her life, creating many of her own outfits and costumes as a young actress and model, and has now developed those skills into an exclusive, custom clothing line called Daphne Style, making Chinese silk brocade jackets that are wearable works of art. She also keeps busy as a spokesperson for Virginia State University, a historically black college/university (HBCU), doing outreach, public relations and speaking engagements that allow her to preach the importance of education and career prep for students of color.

A thoughtful, inspiring and fascinating professional with over five decades of experience, Reid continues to demonstrate that mastering a new skill is always possible for an artist with a generous spirit and self-determination.