Playwright James Graham to Adapt INK in a Feature Film

James Graham is set to adapt his play Ink into a feature film, according to Deadline.

Ink tells the story of a brash young Rupert Murdoch as he seeks to transform the fortunes of British tabloid newspaper The Sun. It garnered two TONY AWARDS for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Bertie Carvel) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Neil Austin).

Graham is working with Bron Studios to adapt the play and told Deadline, "We're turning that into a movie, which will be really fun."

Graham also revealed that he is working on a play that deals with Brexit and British politics in 2019. He said, "I'm trying to make sense of what just happened last year in our Parliament by doing a historical play about John Major." Former prime minister John Major went to war with his own party over Britain's relationship with the European Union in a 1993 battle which has echoes of Conservative Party contortions over Brexit.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller starred in Ink with David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on!

The creative team for Ink included Bunny Christie (scenic & costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music & sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreographer & movement director), Ben Furey (dialect coach) and Julie McBride (music director).

