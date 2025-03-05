Daniel Dae Kim to be Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts will honor notable alumnus and talented actor, director, and producer Daniel Dae Kim (’96) at its annual gala on April 7 at Cipriani South Street. Tickets for the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 2025 Gala can be purchased here.

Daniel Dae Kim is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate known for ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O," and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” He is currently featured in Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Most recently, he starred on Broadway in David Henry Hwang’s “Yellow Face” at the Roundabout Theater, a comedic exploration of race, representation, and politics that received rave reviews. The production was filmed for PBS and will premiere on Great Performances this May.

Kim’s television credits include BJ Novak’s “The Premise” (FX), “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (Nat Geo), and “Roar” (Apple TV+). As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produced “The Good Doctor,” which recently concluded on ABC, and the award-winning documentary “Bad Axe” (IFC).

His theater work includes “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Ahmanson Theater), “My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert” (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and “The King and I” at Lincoln Center.

A longtime advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Kim’s testimony before Congress contributed to the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. He recently completed his term on the White House’s Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. He also serves on the Board of Gold House and partners with the Asian American Foundation on the Sunrise Collective at the Sundance Film Festival.

Since its founding in 1965, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts has established itself as one of the leading arts schools in the country. It draws on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University, to create an extraordinary training ground for artists, scholars, and innovators. Today, students learn their craft in a spirited, risk-taking environment that combines the professional training of a conservatory with the liberal arts education of a premier global university, with campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, and 13 other academic centers around the world.