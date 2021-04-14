Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

"Hamilton" Broadway star Daniel Breaker has joined the cast of the upcoming musical comedy series "Girls5Eva" on Peacock!

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps also star in the new series, which will premiere on May 6th.

"Girls5Eva" follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's. When the band's hit gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot, according to Deadline.

Breaker plays Scott, Dawn's (Bareilles) husband. Despite being supportive, he struggles to adjust to the changes that the group brings: a new roommate in Wickie (Goldsberry), and Dawn's shifting priorities as she commits to restarting a music career.

His Broadway credits include "The Book of Mormon," "The Performers," "Shrek: The Musical," "Passing Strange," "Well" and "Cymbeline." Breaker also played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" on Broadway in 2020.

Watch the trailer for "Girls5Eva" here: