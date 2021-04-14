Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRLS5EVA
Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA

Breaker plays Scott, Dawn’s (Sara Bareilles) husband, on the new Peacock series.

Apr. 14, 2021  

"Hamilton" Broadway star Daniel Breaker has joined the cast of the upcoming musical comedy series "Girls5Eva" on Peacock!

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps also star in the new series, which will premiere on May 6th.

"Girls5Eva" follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's. When the band's hit gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot, according to Deadline.

Breaker plays Scott, Dawn's (Bareilles) husband. Despite being supportive, he struggles to adjust to the changes that the group brings: a new roommate in Wickie (Goldsberry), and Dawn's shifting priorities as she commits to restarting a music career.

His Broadway credits include "The Book of Mormon," "The Performers," "Shrek: The Musical," "Passing Strange," "Well" and "Cymbeline." Breaker also played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" on Broadway in 2020.

Watch the trailer for "Girls5Eva" here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

Related Articles
SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo

SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry

Watch a New Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry Photo

Watch a New Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry

See Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles & More in GIRLS5EVA Photo

See Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles & More in GIRLS5EVA


From This Author TV News Desk