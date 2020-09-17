Dance/NYC Announces Recipients of Second Round Virus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations

The recipients of the second round of the Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations will each receive one-time awards of $2,500-$5,000.

The dance service organization Dance/NYC is pleased to announce the 56 recipients of the second iteration of its Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations and Groups.

"We are proud to have facilitated support for so many dance making organizations and groups across two rounds of the relief fund. The program was created to help to alleviate immediate pressures due to COVID-19, prioritizing those most impacted by white supremacy and systemic oppression. While we acknowledge there is still work to be done in actualizing equitable grantmaking practices across the sector, we are so proud to be contributing to those efforts," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, executive director of Dance/NYC. "We are particularly excited to include dance making organizations with budgets under $25,000 for the first time in one of our regranting programs. We have long recognized, and named, that dance makers with operating budgets below $25,000 also need support, so we are enthused to provide resources to this segment of the field with many thanks to our funders."

The recipients of the second round of the Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations, which will each receive one-time awards of $2,500-$5,000, are:

Ajna Dance Company (fiscally sponsored by Pentacle)

Alison Cook Beatty Dance

ALMA NYC

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Angela's Pulse (fiscally sponsored by Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance [BAAD!])

Antonio Ramos and the gang bangers (fiscally sponsored by Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance [BAAD!])

Ariel Rivka Dance

Art Of Legohn, LLC (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Artichoke Dance Company

Beth Gill (fiscally sponsored by The Foundation for Independent Artists, Inc.)

Company SBB (fiscally sponsored by The Foundation for Independent Artists, Inc.)

Contemporary Ballet Theatre/ CBT

Coopdanza, Inc/USA

Dance Visions NY

Dancing Crane Georgian Cultural Center

Diversity in Arts and Nations for Cultural Education, Inc.

DNA (fiscally sponsored by Brooklyn Arts Council)

El Mundo del Flamenco DBA Arts Flamenco

Elizabeth Burr Dance (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Ephrat Asherie Dance (fiscally sponsored by The Foundation for Independent Artists, Inc.)

Eva Dean Dance

Gamelan Dharma Swara

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

HUMA/Arts On Site NYC (fiscally sponsored by Arts On Site NYC)

J CHEN PROJECT, Inc.

Jon Lehrer Dance Company

Kathy Westwater (fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts)

KowTeff School of African Dance

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 (fiscally sponsored by New York Foundation for the Arts)

Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company

Mari Meade Dance Collective/MMDC (fiscally sponsored by The Field)

Maureen Fleming Company

Mazarte Dance Company

MBDance (fiscally sponsored by Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance [BAAD!])

MeenMoves/Sameena Mitta (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble

MICHIYAYA Dance

Movement Headquarters Ballet Company (fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts)

Music From The Sole (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Netta Yerushalmy (fiscally sponsored by Los Angeles Performance Practice)

Oyu Oro Afro Cuban Experimental Dance Ensemble (fiscally sponsored by the Center for Traditional Music and Dance)

Peridance Contemporary Dance Company

Pioneers Go East Collective, Inc.

Rachel Thorne Germond Performance Collage

Renegade Performance Group, LLC (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

RudduR Dance (fiscally sponsored by Miami Dance Futures)

Sachiyo Ito and Company, Inc.

Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre

sleepdance (fiscally sponsored by The Field)

Surati for Performing Arts

Sydnie L. Mosley Dances (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

The Equus Projects

the feath3r theory

The Gloria Eve Performing Arts Foundation, Inc.

Torkomada, Inc.

WaxFactory

The 56 grantees include representatives from seven (7) counties in the metropolitan New York City area: The Bronx (2), Hudson (3), Kings (13), Nassau (2), New York (30), Queens (5), and Richmond (1). Grantees are majority African, Latina/o/x, Asian, Arab, and Native American (ALAANA)-led (33 of 56 or 59%), and include forty-three (43 or 77%) companies with women-identifying or gender nonconforming/non-binary/genderqueer leadership, three (3 or 5%) with disabled leadership, and twenty (20 or 36%) with immigrant leadership. There are twenty-four (24 or 43%) fiscally sponsored dance projects among the grantees.

The 56 grantees were selected by a review panel of representatives from the dance and grantmaking fields. A pool of over 100 metropolitan New York City area dance groups submitted applications in response to an open call, which included applications submitted during the first round of the Fund that had not been selected for funding and thus were automatically eligible for consideration in this iteration, provided they remained eligible under the new budget threshold. Key evaluation criteria included: Organizations who articulate a clear need for financial reimbursement in order to withstand mandated closures; and Organizations artistically led or otherwise creating work by ALAANA and/or women-identifying and/or disabled and/or immigrant artists. Additional information on grant requirements and eligibility can be found on our website at Dance.NYC. Dance/NYC worked to ensure that every aspect of program development, communications, application intake and review, and panel review aligned with Dance/NYC's values of justice, equity, and inclusion and that the organization remained accountable to its intended beneficiaries.

Made possible by the generous support of a consortium of philanthropic partners, the purpose of the funding initiative is to mitigate the growing impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus, particularly financial losses incurred due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the social restriction measures implemented to contain it. The Fund prioritizes supporting communities most impacted by COVID-19 including ALAANA, disabled, immigrant, and women-identifying artists, as well as those at high risk including elderly and immunosuppressed artists, as identified by Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Impact Survey. As of May 17th, individual dance makers reported a cumulative loss of at least $4.2 million and organizations, projects, and groups indicated losses that exceed $22 million. These losses will deepen as the timeline of the crisis extends. Indeed, segmentation analysis by identity category and location show that the crisis is disproportionately impacting people who identify as genderqueer/nonbinary, older dance workers, and immigrant dance workers. Specifically, Gen X dance workers estimate income loss $2,814 higher than Millennial workers, and immigrant dance workers report having lost 21% of their total income as compared to 17% for those born in the US.

