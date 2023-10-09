Dance Bloc NYC Returns For its Third Year

The event runs November 2-4.
Dixon Place presents its brand-new festival in its third year "Dance Bloc NYC 2023" on Nov 2, 3 and 4 with 6 unique programs featuring 24 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Decide, Demand, Deliver.
Curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.
Programs as follows:
Thursday
November 2, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min
Cecilia Whalen
Wasted Movement Dance Project
The DynamitExperience
Thursday
November 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min
Alexis Diggs
Redef Movement
Sunhi Willa Keller
Friday
November 3, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Asha Yates
Jainil Mehta
KaNu Dance Theater
stubbornMVMT
Friday
November 3, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
32nd Pack Dance Company
ankita sharma
Art.irkA
Colin Heininger
Saturday
November 4, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Dani Medvedovski
Taylor Hollingsworth
The ChoreoJoey Project
Saturday
November 4, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Anthony Alterio
Ayana Arts
Graceful Edge Dance
Nyah Malone
Pangea Dance Collective
STEME DANCE NY
Yu Fujiwara, Tsubasa Nishioka
General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.
Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door
FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.
Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.
Photo Credit: Photographer Peter Yesley with Chiemi Ip and Dancers
