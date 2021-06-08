Dance Against Cancer Brings Stars Back To The Stage To Benefit American Cancer Society

After a year of darkness on the stage, the curtain is once again rising on the performing arts in NYC. Dance Against Cancer, an annual performance presented by Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht to bring the global dance community together to fight cancer, announces Dance Against Cancer Outside on June 21, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park.

The annual production, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, has raised over $2.1 million since its inception in 2010, and this year, aims to not only continue to raise funds for cancer research and patient support services, but to raise awareness for the importance of screening following a year of more than 22 million missed appointments. Inviting dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Jacob Jonas The Company and more back to the stage after a year of theater closures due to COVID-19, the evening, hosted by MTV's Nev Schulman, will feature a special tribute to first responders medical heroes, educators, mentors and the heroes lost to this disease. The one-night-only benefit gala will be the largest ticketed in-person dance event to happen in NYC since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lifelong friends and children of parents who lost their brave battles with cancer, Erin and Daniel have produced more than 300 choreographers, dancers, musicians and singers from nearly 40 companies for more than 5,000 patrons since beginning this initiative more than 10 years ago. This year they will present more than 7 world premieres and new works by Fredrick Earl Mosley, Darrell Grand Moultrie, James Gray, Adriana Pierce, Jacob Jonas and more, and welcome dancers who too have been personally impacted by cancer, dedicating their performances to their strength, bravery, love and loss. Audiences, invited to attend in-person or virtually, will enjoy duet performances by New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck who will dance with MTV's Nev Schulman and New York City Ballet corps de ballet dancer Roman Mejia, New York City Ballet Principal Sara Mearns and Martha Graham Principal Lloyd Knight, American Ballet Theatre Principals Hee Seo and Thomas Forster, New York City Ballet company member Miriam Miller and American Ballet Theatre Principal Devon Teuscher, and international ballroom duo Denys Drozdyuk & Antonina Skobina. The program also includes solo performances by tap-sensation Ayodele Casel, New York City Ballet Principal Daniel Ulbricht and Associate Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Matthew Rushing, who officially retired from the stage in 2010. Additionally, Jacob Jonas The Company featuring Steve Hackman will take the stage after a cross-country trek from Santa Monica. The program will close with cancer survivor and former Alvin Ailey dancer, Kevin Bosemen who lost his brother, the late Chadwick Bosemen to cancer in August of last year, dancing alongside students from the National Dance Institute and the Boy's and Girls' Choir of Harlem Alumni Ensemble, many of whom are first responders and cancer survivors.

"Dance Against Cancer reminds us about the power of dance, the power of community, and the ability to transcend the arts into humanity," explains founders Fogarty and Ulbricht. "Dance Against Cancer has created a community of generosity, creativity, reflection and awareness that inspires this unique and diverse evening of dance. It is an evening where audiences and artists share the dream of a world without cancer, and now, more than ever, we challenge ourselves to create, share and inspire the need for the continued awareness and services that American Cancer Society provides to so many. We so deeply miss those we have lost and we will continue to dance in their honor and in their memory to strive for a world without cancer. When we all come together in this way, we can move mountains."

"We're indebted to volunteers who sustain our lifesaving work," adds Robin Flay, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. "Cancer has touched the lives of so many people and we salute the vision and dedication of Dance Against Cancer founders, Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht, and congratulate the entire committee who worked tirelessly to produce an outstanding event. We also extend special thanks to the artists who donate their time and talent, and to our sponsors and donors for their generosity and commitment."

Over the past 11 years, the funds raised from the performances have yielded 500,000 nights of free lodging for patients at American Cancer Society Hope Lodge facilities, 490,000 rides for patients to their life saving treatments, and contributed to impactful cancer research. Though dancers have been unemployed for more than a year and stages and studios shuttered, each performer is generously giving their talents and time for this important cause that has become the American Cancer Society's signature dance event and continues to outgrow theaters across the city.

Dance Against Cancer will take place Monday, June 21st at 7:30pm with a rain date of Monday, June 28th. Tickets to attend this event are $250 and available at dacny.org.