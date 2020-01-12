Damon J. Gillespie, James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Set For Next Broadway Songbook Concert

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow - continues its 2019-20 season on Monday, January 27th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Produced, Directed and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the songs of Ben Caplan. Jen Sandler will serve as co-producer. Show time is 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

PERFORMERS: Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Jake Boyd (Wicked, Sweeney Todd), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change, The Black Suits), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada), Ari McKay Willford (Once), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

MUSICIANS: Ben Caplan, Jakob Reinhardt, Will Hack, Scott Still, Luis Diaz-Reeds and Nathan Bishop

Ben Caplan is a New York-based composer and music director. Originally from Baltimore, Ben attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he trained at the Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic Acting School. Shortly after graduating, Ben toured the country as Christian Grey in 50 Shades! a musical parody, a role he went on to perform Off-Broadway. Ben made his composing debut in 2018 at the renowned Feinstein's/54 Below (where he frequently music directs) with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by a concert featuring selections from his musical I Don't Want to Talk About It. Ben's music and arrangements have been performed by many of Broadway's best and brightest. When he is not performing or music directing, Ben works as an audition coach in the greater New York metro area.





