DVR Alert: M. BUTTERFLY's Clive Owen to Visit LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN

BWW has learned that actor Clive Owen will stop by tomorrow's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN to discuss the Broadway revival of M. BUTTERFLY. The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award winning play began previews on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 7, 2017 and will open on October 26, 2017. Julie Taymor will direct.

Broadway newcomer Jin Ha will star in the role of Song Liling, opposite the previously announced Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen in the role of Rene Gallimard. The cast will also include Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Enid Graham, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

Photo Credit: Josef Astor

