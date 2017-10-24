LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Oct. 24, 2017  

DVR Alert - Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on NBC's TONIGHT SHOW

BWW has learned that Tony Award winner and HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will visit tonight's TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. Ricky Gervais and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter are also scheduled to appear on the broadcast. BWW will bring you video of tonight's appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively. For its sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater, Hamilton received a record-breaking 10 Lortel Awards, as well as 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical, and an OBIE for Best New American Play.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy


