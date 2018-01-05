DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bernadette Peters Visits NBC's TODAY, 1/11

BWW has learned that Bernadette Peters will stop by NBC's TODAY to discuss taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!. The actress will appear during the show's 10-11 am time slot. We will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters will take over as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, opposite Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder. Ms. Peters will begin performances Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to a Thursday, February 22 opening night.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! nabbed four Tony Award wins this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles