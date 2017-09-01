DVR Alert - Broadway's Alfie Boe Performs on Next Week's TONIGHT SHOW

BWW has learned that on Friday, September 8th musical theater star Alfie Boe will perform with music legend Pete Townshend on NBC's TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. This September, the duo will hit the road across the U.S. for a series of four special performances of Classic Quadrophia, along with fellow rocker Billy Idol. BWW will bring you video of their appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Acclaimed tenor and musical theater star Alfie Boe most recently starred on Broadway in FINDING NEVERLAND. Additional Broadway credits include 2016's LES MISERABLES and 2003's LA BOHEME.



The Who's historic rock opera Quadrophenia was originally released as an extensive double album in 1973 and has stood the test of time as a conceptual work honoring the Mod movement. The album, later turned into a feature film and theatrical production, follows an angst-ridden young man in London who creates a new life for himself as a member of the Mods.



Click here for Quadrophenia tour schedule

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Related Articles