DRUNK BLACK HISTORY to be Presented At Museum Of Food And Drink

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Brandon Collins (New York Comedy Festival) will bring Drunk Black History to the Museum of Food and Drink for a special culinary-focused edition. Doors open on Thursday, July 31st at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm for this one-of-a-kind, booze-fueled deep dive into the delicious side of Black history.

This special edition explores the rich food and drink culture of the African diaspora, from iconic Black chefs and culinary traditions to the trailblazers behind today's most beloved Black-owned spirits. The show will be held at the Museum of Food and Drink.

Featuring a stellar lineup of comedians, writers, and experts who are hilariously tipsy while recounting the stories of overlooked figures and moments in Black culinary and cocktail history, this isn't your typical history lesson. Expect laughs, unexpected twists, and fascinating facts about how Black culture has shaped what we eat and drink today.

Drunk Black History has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival and regularly praised for consistently delivering entertainment that's educational, unpredictable, and perfect for audiences who want to learn while they laugh.

The Museum of Food and Drink provides the ideal setting for this exploration of Black culinary history, connecting the show's educational mission with MOFAD's dedication to exploring how food and drink shape our culture and society.

Tickets for this event are $45, which includes entrance to the museum/show, two drink tickets, and snacks.