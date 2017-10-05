DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray & Digital HD Set to Include Jennifer Hudson Audition; Out 10/10

It was announced today that the DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray Combo Gift Set and Digital HD will be available on October 10th. The Director's extended edition will feature ten minutes of additional footage including never-before-seen clips of Jennifer Hudson's auditions and screen test.



Winner of two Academy Awards® and three Golden Globes®, including Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, DREAMGIRLS -- the electrifying film adaptation of the Tony-winning® Broadway musical -- was a triumphant success with audiences and critics alike. Starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy, the film follows a trio of singers in the 1960s, "the Dreamettes," who realize that the cost of fame may be higher than they anticipated.



Representing director Bill Condon's complete vision, the DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray™ Combo Gift Set is presented in striking new collectible book-style packaging and includes never-before-released footage of Jennifer Hudson's auditions and screen test. The Digital HD release available on iTunes will also include nearly an hour of additional new featurettes and over four hours of previously RELEASED bonus content.

Related Articles