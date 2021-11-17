DREADING THE BOARDS Podcast Premieres With Tanya Perez, Tessa Slovis & More

There's a new Broadway baby in your earbuds. Podcast Dreading the Boards premieres today with three episodes, each one highlighting a different artist: the playwright Duncan Pflaster (The Underpants Godot, The Starship Astrov), filmmaker Tessa Slovis (Pizza Party, Shithouse), and actor-filmmaker Tanya Perez (Orange is the New Black, Jessica Jones).

Listen below!

Dreading the Boards is a theatrical podcast, hosted by actor Jen Ponton (30 Rock, The Good Wife) and legendary burlesque artist Lillian Bustle. This is Ponton and Bustle's second podcast collaboration, following their storytelling show All the F-cks.

The podcast's conceit is not dissimilar to Noises Off!--it shares lesser-told stories of the stage and screen: disastrous auditions, co-stars from hell, malfunctioning sets, shady day jobs, and the most off-off-off Broadway roles on one's resume.

New episodes will debut every Wednesday, with an upcoming guest list including Broadway's Bret Shuford (Wicked, The Little Mermaid), Pamela Bob (Hand to God, A Gentleman's Guide), Ryan Haddad (The Politician, Falling for Make Believe), and Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl, Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet). For more information, visit anchor.fm/dreadingtheboards.