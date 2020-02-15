'Doing It' receives New York Premiere!

Leonard D. Goodisman's short one act will receive its New York Premiere at The Players Theatre this month! The play takes place in a movie theatre, as two young lovers navigate their new-found sexual feelings. Featuring Hannah Bailey and Miguel Garcia, 'Doing It' will premiere at The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre (The Players Theatre Loft) for the February Short Play and Musical Play Festival - 'SEX!'. Running through February 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd.

Director:

Monica Hoyt is an NYC based Assistant Director in Freelance Film Production and has been directing plays the past six years. She is a lover of the arts and is grateful for the opportunity to bring the playwrights vision to the stage while nurturing the creative process in a fun and collaborative way with the cast.

The Cast:

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Hannah Bailey has worked on stage and screen in Melbourne, Sydney and New York City. Most recently, Hannah appeared in The Irish Repertory Theatre's Sean O'Casey Series, which included the world premiere of Sean, Women & Song, a musical review by Stephen Kennedy Murphy. Recent U.S. credits include: The Fling LP (Summerfest 2019), The Richard Project and Troilus and Cressida (Bard City), Star-Spangled, (an original musical by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn), Spring Awakening (The Academy Company), and Welcome Home, a film by More And More productions/Eric John Morton. Hannah is a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and was a member of their New York 2018-19 Company. hannahadelebailey.com @hannahadelebailey

Miguel Garcia is a Cuban American actor from Cuba who has appeared in a number of stage and film productions across South Florida, he has since relocated to New York in hopes of seeking out new ways and inspirations to grow his craft as an actor. He most recently appeared in a production of Hamlet (Marcelus) South Florida Shakespeare Comp/Dir. Colleen Stoval. Other stage appearances include: 1001 Knights (Phil) Miami Micro Theatre/Dir. Carlos Villar, Don't Feed The Genie (Genie) Miami Micro Theatre/Dir. David Jura, Dad (The Angel of Death) Miami Micro Theatre/Dir. Orsolya Varga, Do You Get It (Daniel) Miami Micro Theatre/Dir. Orsolya Varga. Film Credits include: Interview With Marilyn (the director) AZCA Films/Dir. Agatino Zurria, Inertia (Jake) Gold Coast Productions/Dir. Ingrid Hoyos, The Troupe (Chad) Illumiret Productions/Dir. Lena Gonzalez. Miguel attended The Miami Acting Studio and Broward Community College.





