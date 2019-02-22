DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Jessica Phillips Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

February 23rd is going to be a great day, and here's why: Jessica Phillips, who plays Heidi Hansen on the national tour of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for a two-show day in Chicago! Words fail to describe how excited we are, so be sure to tune in to see all of these friends on a perfect day.

The tour, now playing at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre through March 10th, has broken numerous records across the country. The tour recouped its investment at a remarkable pace-after only 12 weeks on tour. It also shattered previously-held weekly box office records at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and was the first show in Ahmanson Theatre history to gross more than $2M in a single playing week. The show also became the highest-grossing week in the history of San Francisco's Curran this December and sold out all available inventory during presales in one day in Tempe, Arizona.

"Dear Evan Hansen is truly a cultural phenomenon that captivated LA audiences every night at the Ahmanson Theatre during our record-breaking run this Fall," said Douglas C. Baker, Center Theatre Group's Producing Director. "We were thrilled with the show's extraordinary ticket sales and can't wait to have the show back at the Ahmanson Theatre in the 2020-21 Season."

"Our audiences across the country have enthusiastically welcomed Dear Evan Hansen in to their hearts," said Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of The John Gore Organization and Broadway Across America. "We look forward to Dear Evan Hansen's long life on the road and can't wait to bring the show to more of our markets in the seasons to come."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

