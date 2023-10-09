DARK SHADOWS' Kathryn Leigh Scott and Marie Wallace Come to The Lyndhurst Mansion This Month

The event will take place on October 21 & 22, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

For 2023 Lyndhurst welcomes Kathryn Leigh Scott, author, and actress, best known for playing "Maggie Evans" and "Josette DuPres", in the original Gothic television series "Dark Shadows," and "House of Dark Shadows" (1970), and Marie Wallace screen and Broadway actress famous for playing "Eve", "Megan Todd", and the incomparable "Jenny Collins" from the television series. They will be available October 21st and 22nd during the daytime at Lyndhurst for an exclusive Meet & Greet!

Ticket holders will arrive at Lyndhurst and check in at our carriage house welcome center for the event. Kathryn Leigh Scott and Marie Wallace will be ready to take photos with you, sign books, and answer your questions in two daytime sessions: The morning session is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the Afternoon Session is 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Books and other items will be available on-site with the event and in our Welcome Center Gift Shop. These tickets include entry into the mansion! Please select when you'd like to enter the mansion when purchasing your tickets!

All visitors are encouraged to have a pre-purchased ticket to meet with Kathryn Leigh Scott and Marie Wallace. A limited number of tickets are available for each session. The event will take place in the Courtyard Tent.

Please present printed tour tickets or have them available on your smartphone to show to Welcome Center staff when checking in for the event.

Please note that the event is sold out Saturday afternoon and for the cocktail event, but still a few tickets available for Saturday morning and Sunday.




Recommended For You