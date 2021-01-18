DANCEFEST - a Weekend of Free Dance Classes to Feature Artists From IN THE HEIGHTS, ON YOUR FEET, NYCB & More
Classes in ballet, hiphop, street jazz, and latin fusion will be given virtually on January 23rd and 24th.
After 18 years of providing a dance training program at the Palace Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts, CB Festival Productions has partnered with Salgado Productions to provide an international opportunity of a dance weekend training free of charge in 2021. Classes in ballet, hiphop, street jazz, and latin fusion will be given virtually on January 23rd and 24th.
DanceFest is a once-a-year festival that brings some of the best master teachers to students of all disciplines. The mission is to broaden young dancers' horizons by exposing them to genres outside their comfort zones and expanding their passion for dance. The classes are open for dancers, ages 10-18 years old.
"DanceFest challenges, inspires and educates young dancers, encouraging them to stretch their bodies, their minds, their inner psyche; physically, mentally and emotionally." says DanceFest producer, Carol Bryan.
The 2021 dance weekend will include master guest artists and teachers such as Veronica Alvarez (In The Heights- Peru/DC), Ehizoje Azeke (Beyonce, Madonna & more), Valeria Cossu (Mayumana), Daniel Fetecua (Limón Dance Company), Ximena Salgado (National Hustle Champion), Ahren Victory (CATS National Tour), Matthew Steffens (MET Opera), Daniel Ulbricht (New York City Ballet) and Luis Salgado (On Your Feet, In The Heights).
"Salgado Productions is proud to produce this festival with CB Festival Productions and excited to bring an international element by adding teachers to give classes directly from Latin America to the program for the first time, says CEO of Salgado Productions' Luis Salgado
Registrations are now open through Friday, January 22nd at 12PM.
For more information visit carolbryan.com
