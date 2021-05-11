DANCE NOW and Arts On Site Present ENCORE! Digital Season On The Arts, June 18

DANCE NOW and Arts On Site present Encore! DANCE NOW's Digital Season on the Arts On Site Stage, an outdoor performance featuring both live and digital works on Friday, June 18, at 6pm and 8pm.

The program is co-curated by Robin Staff, DANCE NOW's Executive Artistic Director and Producer, and Chelsea Ainsworth, Arts On Site's Executive Director, and features artists who represent the synergy between the two organizations while highlighting some of the best of DN's 2020-2021 season, with a sneak peek at work for next season.

This outdoor, socially distanced event will a feature a digital/live hybrid performance of Sarah Chien's A Year Without Studios, a new work-in-progress from Dual Rivet (Chelsea Ainsworth and Jess Smith) that will be a part of the 2021-2022 season, Jamal Jackson's 846, a nine-dancer ensemble piece that is a response to the murder of George Floyd, and Amber Sloan's Yma Dream, a collaborative work created with and performed by Sy Lu. Four films/digital works that premiered as part of The DANCE NOW Story will also be presented, including Jasmine Hearn's a l o n g s i d e, a collaborative work between Hearn and 15 dance artists, Alice Sheppard's The Marvelous Ones Live Here, which will be presented in a fully accessible format, Nicole Vaughn-Diaz's Folie a Deux, and Maleek Washington's Staying Home.

Performances will take place outdoors as a part of the Open Culture program on 11th Street (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues), New York City. Running time is approximately 45 minutes. Tickets are $30 (seat)/$15 (standing room). Ticket holders must arrive at least 15 minutes before the performance (5:45 and 7:45pm). Arts On Site's nearby studio space will act as an alternate location in case of rain.

This performance series has been created to adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions. Performances are located outside and audience members are required to practice social distancing and follow other safety protocols. Ticket buyers are encouraged to read all of the protocols and procedures at www.artsonsite.org prior to attending.

To purchase tickets, go to: https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/encore-dance-nows-digital-season-on-the-arts-on-site-stage/.