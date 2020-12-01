DANCE NOW Announces Holiday Gift Boxes
The platform is the organization’s commitment to keeping its artists working and creating safely in these challenging times.
DANCE NOW has announced three holiday gift boxes designed for both newcomers to dance and longtime fans. Share the DANCE NOW Story with someone special this holiday season!
In 2020, as theaters, stages, and studios went dark, DANCE NOW created yet another "outside the box" space - dancenow.online - featuring works by more than 40 innovative dance makers as part of the 25th anniversary DANCE NOW Story. The platform is the organization's commitment to keeping its artists working and creating safely in these challenging times. The DANCE NOW Story is available in three holiday packages tailored to fill your holiday gifting needs. Gift boxes are available through December 29, 2020.
INTRO TO DANCE NOW GIFT BOX
For audiences near, far, and new to DANCE NOW.
-A curated selection of eight digital works from the DANCE NOW Story, selected by Dance Now Executive Artistic Director and Producer Robin Staff. The selected works will be available for viewing via dancenow.online until June 30, 2021.
-An animated, personalized digital card to deliver your gift to the recipient.
Cost: $25
CREATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT BOX
For dancers and dance enthusiasts.
-A 75-minute digital, interactive master class, Let's Make a Dance, with Nicole Wolcott, choreographer and former associate artistic director of Keigwin + Company. The class will take place via Zoom in February 2021.
-A full DANCE NOW Story performance subscription featuring works by 42 courageous and innovative dance makers presented as part of DANCE NOW's anniversary season. Package includes unlimited access to watch past premieres and upcoming works by these artists at dancenow.online until June 30, 2021.
-An animated, personalized digital card to deliver your gift to the recipient.
Cost: $65
FULL HOLIDAY GIFT BOX
Recommended for anyone who already is or wants to be part of the DANCE NOW Story.
-One T-shirt or tank top (various sizes available).
-A full DANCE NOW Story performance subscription featuring works by 42 courageous and innovative dance artists presented as part of DANCE NOW's anniversary season. Package includes unlimited access to watch past premieres and upcoming works by these artists at dancenow.online until June 30, 2021.
-Access to three digital, interactive Artist-to-Audience Celebrations on Zoom in February, March, and April 2021.
-An animated, personalized digital card to deliver your gift to the recipient.
Cost: $125
For more information, visit: https://dancenow.online/holiday-gift-boxes/.
DANCE NOW's 25th anniversary season features new digital commissions from Tsiambwom M. Akuchu, Ayodele Casel, Sarah Chien, Brendan Drake, Mike Esperanza, Kayla Farrish, Jasmine Hearn, Orlando Hernández, Jamal Jackson, Kate Ladenheim, LMnO3, Joshua L. Peugh, Katy Pyle, Alice Sheppard, Amber Sloan, Subject: Matter, Mariana Valencia, Nicole Vaughan-Diaz, Maleek Washington, and Nicole Wolcott, and archival works from Adam Barruch, Tricia Brouk, Katherine Helen Fisher, Mark Gindick, Ruben Graciani, John Heginbotham, HUMA, Paula Josa-Jones, Wanjiru Kamuyu, Amber Sloan, TAKE Dance, and Megan Williams. The season also features works by 25th anniversary honorees: Robert Battle, Jane Comfort, Satoshi Haga, David Parker, Claire Porter, and Gus Solomons jr.
